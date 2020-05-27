Global  

It is rumour that Mumbai, Pune to be under Army lockdown, says Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Mid-Day Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday strongly dismissed the report about a proposal for the deployment of Army in Mumbai and Pune or 10-day amid rising coronavirus cases.



Malicious rumours are being spread on Whatsapp & other social media platforms about army deployment in Mumbai & Pune to enforce a 10-day...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: In prank call to UP Police, man threatens to kill Yogi Adityanath, arrested

In prank call to UP Police, man threatens to kill Yogi Adityanath, arrested 01:27

 Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a man in Mumbai for threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 25-year-old accused allegedly made a prank call to Uttar Pradesh Police, threatening to kill CM Yogi. During the interrogation he confessed the crime and later taken to...

