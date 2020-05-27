Good News! Harry Potter writer JK Rowling releases chapters of her new story, The Ickabog, online

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The first chapter of JK Rowling's The Ickabog describes King Fred and his country Cornucopia as "acres of orchards, fields of shimmering golden wheat, and emerald-green-grass on which pure white dairy cows graze" and the second chapter introduces the story of a monster Ickabog, "which had been passed down by generations of Marshlanders, and spread by word of mouth all the way to Chouxville". 👓 View full article

