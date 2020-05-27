Global  

Good News! Harry Potter writer JK Rowling releases chapters of her new story, The Ickabog, online

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The first chapter of JK Rowling's The Ickabog describes King Fred and his country Cornucopia as "acres of orchards, fields of shimmering golden wheat, and emerald-green-grass on which pure white dairy cows graze" and the second chapter introduces the story of a monster Ickabog, "which had been passed down by generations of Marshlanders, and spread by word of mouth all the way to Chouxville".
