Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'US ready, willing to mediate': Trump on India-China border standoff

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
resident Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the US is ready and willing to mediate between India and China amid their escalating border stand-off in eastern Ladakh. "We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!" Trump said on Twitter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Diplomatic talks between India-China underway to resolve standoff: Lt Gen (Retd) Narasimhan

Diplomatic talks between India-China underway to resolve standoff: Lt Gen (Retd) Narasimhan 01:44

 National Security Advisory Board Member and Director General of Centre for Contemporary China Studies Lt General (Retd) SL Narasimhan on border relations between India-China in Ladakh said that such face-offs have been occurring earlier too, they're nothing new. He said that Indian Army can handle...

Related videos from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi corners Modi Govt, seeks transparency on border dispute in Nepal and Ladakh|Oneindia [Video]

Rahul Gandhi corners Modi Govt, seeks transparency on border dispute in Nepal and Ladakh|Oneindia

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government to come clean on the border standoff with China, saying there should be transparency on the issue. He said What we would like to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published
Rahul Gandhi demands transparency on faceoff with China & ties with Nepal [Video]

Rahul Gandhi demands transparency on faceoff with China & ties with Nepal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said government should give clarity on the standoff with China and border issue with Nepal. “What we would like to see is some more transparency on what is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Live: Ready to mediate between India, China on border standoff, says Trump

Stay here for real-time updates on breaking news from India and across the world that you can't miss:
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this