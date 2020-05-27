'US ready, willing to mediate': Trump on India-China border standoff
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () resident Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the US is ready and willing to mediate between India and China amid their escalating border stand-off in eastern Ladakh. "We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!" Trump said on Twitter.
National Security Advisory Board Member and Director General of Centre for Contemporary China Studies Lt General (Retd) SL Narasimhan on border relations between India-China in Ladakh said that such face-offs have been occurring earlier too, they're nothing new. He said that Indian Army can handle...
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government to come clean on the border standoff with China, saying there should be transparency on the issue. He said What we would like to..