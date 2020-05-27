Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
• India •
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
India News
>
Kerala's own liquor app 'BevQ' set to roll out
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Kerala's own liquor app 'BevQ' set to roll out
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
The online virtual queue management mobile app BevQ for liquor sales through beverages corporation outlets and bar hotels is all set to finally roll out.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Kerala’s BevQ app will manage long queues at liquor shops; to be available soon
Indian Express
5 hours ago
Tweets about this
In the News
Hong Kong
Donald Trump
Boris Johnson
European Union
Nicolás Maduro
Germany
Florida
Hong Kong Police Force
Syria
Walt Disney World
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
HBO Max
SpaceX
Tropical Storm Bertha
Minneapolis
Larry Kramer
Trump Threatens Social Media
WORTH WATCHING
More than 300 Hong Kong protesters arrested
Kathy Griffin faces backlash for suggesting President Trump should inject air
Yvette Cooper: PM has a choice between protecting Dominic Cummings and looking after national interest
EU unveils 750 bln euro plan for coronavirus recovery