Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal quits on 'moral grounds', denies involvement in health scam Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

In his resignation letter sent to BJP president JP Nadda , Bindal said he was resigning to ensure a proper investigation into an alleged corruption case. 👓 View full article

