Ambassador reaches out, says India and China don't pose threat to each other

Diplomatic talks between India-China underway to resolve standoff: Lt Gen (Retd) NarasimhanNational Security Advisory Board Member and Director General of Centre for Contemporary China Studies Lt General (Retd) SL Narasimhan on border relations between India-China in Ladakh said that such..
British commentators expose Chinese propaganda around Covid-19China's disinformation campaign and its waning influence around the world remained the key point of discussion during a webinar organised by a UK think tank 'The Democracy Forum'. The Virtual seminar..