After 41 yrs, Centre set to redefine ‘migrant workers’
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Learning from the ongoing migrant crisis, the government is set to redefine 'migrant workers' after 41 years and plans to register them to enable access to social security and health benefits under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation. The Centre is planning to enact a law on this by the end of the year.
Famished commuters looted food packets at Itarsi Railway Station in central India on Sunday (May 24th).
Railway officials had arranged food packets for travellers on Shramik Special 186, which arrived at 7 am local time.
But their attempt to distribute food orderly failed when many got down...
The Supreme Court, taking note of "problems and miseries" of migrant labourers stranded by the coronavirus lockdown across the country, asked the centre and states to list steps taken by them and said..