After 41 yrs, Centre set to redefine ‘migrant workers’

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Learning from the ongoing migrant crisis, the government is set to redefine 'migrant workers' after 41 years and plans to register them to enable access to social security and health benefits under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation. The Centre is planning to enact a law on this by the end of the year.
