Throwback Thursday: When Bhagyashree WARNED Salman Khan to stay away to avoid link-up stories on the sets of Maine Pyar Kiya

Bollywood Life Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
While we still watch Maine Pyar Kiya, whenever it comes on the television, you will be amazed to know that Bhagyashree had actually warned Salman Khan to stay away to avoid link-up stories on the sets of the film.
