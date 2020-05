From Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan — 5 Bollywood celebrities whose online shows are entertaining us in times of Corona Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Here's looking at 5 celebrities, who are ensuring we don't have one dull day even in the middle of a lockdown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this samit sikka From #KartikAaryan to #VarunDhawan — 5 Bollywood celebrities whose online shows are entertaining us in times of Cor… https://t.co/ORisxk3bov 15 hours ago Bollywood Life From #KartikAaryan to #VarunDhawan — 5 Bollywood celebrities whose online shows are entertaining us in times of Cor… https://t.co/eYuIerqNud 16 hours ago