Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Preksha Mehta suicide: The actress's friend opens up on her death, says,'I really don't agree that she killed herself due to her career'

Bollywood Life Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Late actress Preksha Mehta's actor friend wished she had discussed anything with him and had she, he would have not let her go. He revealed that she had a lot of friends and was staying with her family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: TV actor hangs herself at Indore residence, last Instagram story said 'death of dreams'

TV actor hangs herself at Indore residence, last Instagram story said 'death of dreams' 02:00

 TV actor Preksha Mehta who had worked in TV serials including Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq hanged herself at her residence in Indore on May 26, police said. A suicide note has also been found from crime scene. Preksha has also featured in 'Padman'. Speaking about the incident, SHO of Hiranagar Police...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sonac24

Sonal Chatterjee another suicide from the entertainment industry: https://t.co/Q7qVRAuxeA 32 minutes ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Preksha Mehta suicide: The actress's friend opens up on her death, says,'I really don't agree that she killed herse… https://t.co/hImF2o8Mnb 43 minutes ago

seovoter786

John Petty RIP Suicide note of actress Preksha https://t.co/2D4597ERa8 46 minutes ago

ravish_singla

Ravish Singla RT @sms_venkat: Crime Patrol,Sakha(2020) Movie Bollywood Fame Actress Preksha Mehta Committed Suicide in her House at Madhya Pradesh. "Not… 2 hours ago

ravish_singla

Ravish Singla RT @igtamil: Actress commits suicide after posting selfie and message on social media #PrekshaMehta https://t.co/pUx2LzjdXI 2 hours ago

NewsWrapped

NewsWrapped |•'Crime Patrol' actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide...https://t.co/eRpzCTsR9a•| ||Gulf News|| #PrekshaMehta #India #Bollywood 2 hours ago

Rajshre18874658

Rajshree Singh RT @AshishChowdhry: I didn’t know Preksha, but this brings tears to my eyes. Depression can’t be controlled easily, but I wish the ones (fr… 3 hours ago

DESIblitz

DESIblitz ® The 'Crime Patrol' actress left a final Instagram post... https://t.co/HRuQQSIvPb #prekshamehta #CrimePatrol #Suicide 11 hours ago