Preksha Mehta suicide: The actress's friend opens up on her death, says,'I really don't agree that she killed herself due to her career'
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Late actress Preksha Mehta's actor friend wished she had discussed anything with him and had she, he would have not let her go. He revealed that she had a lot of friends and was staying with her family.
TV actor Preksha Mehta who had worked in TV serials including Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq hanged herself at her residence in Indore on May 26, police said. A suicide note has also been found from crime scene. Preksha has also featured in 'Padman'. Speaking about the incident, SHO of Hiranagar Police...
