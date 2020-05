Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

A Muslim man who died of a heart attack had to be buried in a Hindu graveyard near Hyderabad after mutawallis (caretakers) of six graveyards denied him a final resting place on suspicion that he was a Covid-19 patient. It was two Hindu men from the area, Sandeep and Shekar, who came to the family's aid and arranged a place to bury the man in a Hindu graveyard.