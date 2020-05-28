Guterres urges avoiding action that would increase tensions on India-China border: UN spokesperson
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Mr. Dujarric was asked about the tensions on the border between India and China and how concerned is the UN and the Secretary General. He was also asked if the Secretary General thinks that Mr. Trump would make a good mediator in the situation.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said government should give clarity on the standoff with China and border issue with Nepal. “What we would like to see is some more transparency on what is going on. It becomes difficult for us to have a position without understanding the facts. I think the...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
3novices#3Novices : Guterres urges avoiding action that would increase tensions on India-China border: UN spokesperson… https://t.co/Shx1sL3VA4 27 seconds ago
Anu Veth Guterres urges avoiding action that would increase tensions on India-China border: UN spokesperson https://t.co/ssjcwHiG9H 8 minutes ago
The Tribune@antonioguterres urges avoiding action that would increase tensions on India-China border: @UN spokesperson
https://t.co/s4KmTq5xRn 24 minutes ago
IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: In a surprise move, US President Trump on Wednesday offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between Ind… 44 minutes ago
IndiaToday In a surprise move, US President Trump on Wednesday offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute bet… https://t.co/lDT21eG5kV 44 minutes ago
IndiaHX1 RT @TOIIndiaNews: Guterres urges avoiding action that would increase tensions on India-China border: UN spokesperson https://t.co/we6Vh1bvgR 1 hour ago