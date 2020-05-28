Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Guterres urges avoiding action that would increase tensions on India-China border: UN spokesperson

Hindu Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Mr. Dujarric was asked about the tensions on the border between India and China and how concerned is the UN and the Secretary General. He was also asked if the Secretary General thinks that Mr. Trump would make a good mediator in the situation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rahul Gandhi demands transparency on faceoff with China & ties with Nepal

Rahul Gandhi demands transparency on faceoff with China & ties with Nepal 02:22

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said government should give clarity on the standoff with China and border issue with Nepal. “What we would like to see is some more transparency on what is going on. It becomes difficult for us to have a position without understanding the facts. I think the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

3novices

3novices #3Novices : Guterres urges avoiding action that would increase tensions on India-China border: UN spokesperson… https://t.co/Shx1sL3VA4 27 seconds ago

Anuyaw1

Anu Veth Guterres urges avoiding action that would increase tensions on India-China border: UN spokesperson https://t.co/ssjcwHiG9H 8 minutes ago

thetribunechd

The Tribune @antonioguterres urges avoiding action that would increase tensions on India-China border: @UN spokesperson https://t.co/s4KmTq5xRn 24 minutes ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: In a surprise move, US President Trump on Wednesday offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between Ind… 44 minutes ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday In a surprise move, US President Trump on Wednesday offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute bet… https://t.co/lDT21eG5kV 44 minutes ago

IndiaHX1

IndiaHX1 RT @TOIIndiaNews: Guterres urges avoiding action that would increase tensions on India-China border: UN spokesperson https://t.co/we6Vh1bvgR 1 hour ago

RKDINDIA

Rishabh Kumar Dubey RT @FinancialXpress: The nearly 3,500-km-long LAC is the de-facto border between #India and #China. https://t.co/K3LJ2ZsqdB 2 hours ago

FinancialXpress

FinancialXpress The nearly 3,500-km-long LAC is the de-facto border between #India and #China. https://t.co/K3LJ2ZsqdB 2 hours ago