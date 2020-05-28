Global  

80 percent cybercrimes faced by Maharashtra school students go unreported: Survey

Mid-Day Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
At least 80 per cent of school students in Maharashtra aged between 10-17 do not report cybercrimes they face online to their parents, teachers and the police, a new survey revealed on Thursday.

The study done with 1,148 children studying in the 6th-9th standard across 18 schools in Maharashtra, found that 33 per cent students...
