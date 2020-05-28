80 percent cybercrimes faced by Maharashtra school students go unreported: Survey
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () At least 80 per cent of school students in Maharashtra aged between 10-17 do not report cybercrimes they face online to their parents, teachers and the police, a new survey revealed on Thursday.
The study done with 1,148 children studying in the 6th-9th standard across 18 schools in Maharashtra, found that 33 per cent students...
1 in 5 US Educators Won't Go Back to Reopened Schools, Survey Says Poll results from 'USA TODAY/Ipsos' add that one in four teachers 55 and older say they won't return. The polls surveyed just over 500 teachers ranging from kindergarten through high school. 403 parents of school children from the...
This principal of a high school lost a bet to his students. He agreed to dye his hair pink if any of them scored more than 99 per cent. Surprisingly, one of the students scored 99.95 to which the man..