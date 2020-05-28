Global  

US President's mediation offer in stand-off with China not needed at the moment, says former Army Deputy Chief

IndiaTimes Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate in the "raging border dispute" between India and China is not the need at the moment, a defence expert said on Thursday.
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China over border issue | Oneindia News

Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China over border issue | Oneindia News 02:36

 US President Donald Trump is back with his mediation offer, this Time between China and India. Trump has offered to mediate what he called a now raging border dispute between India and China. The comment refers to a build up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by Indian and Chinese armies...

