#LocustAttack: Kaappaan director KV Anand opens up on what inspired the sequence in the film
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () The terrible locust attack in India has made fans of Tamil cinema remember Suriya and Mohanlal's Kaappaan. The film's director KV Anand has now spoken about what inspired the track and how they can be eliminated
