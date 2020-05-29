Delhi government steps in to fight locusts, issues advisory
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Delhi government has drawn up a plan to deal with the possibility of a locust attack in the capital. The government has asked the authorities concerned to focus on awareness and to spray insecticides and pesticides on crops and vegetation to prevent a probable desert locust invasion. Swarms of the winged insects have overrun many parts of Rajasthan and could be headed to Delhi.
