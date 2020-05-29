Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi government steps in to fight locusts, issues advisory

IndiaTimes Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Delhi government has drawn up a plan to deal with the possibility of a locust attack in the capital. The government has asked the authorities concerned to focus on awareness and to spray insecticides and pesticides on crops and vegetation to prevent a probable desert locust invasion. Swarms of the winged insects have overrun many parts of Rajasthan and could be headed to Delhi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again over rising Coronavirus cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again over rising Coronavirus cases | Oneindia News

The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghaziabad will be sealed once again in view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. On Sunday, 10 people tested positive in the district, which earlier was among the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:52Published
Vande Bharat Mission: Indians from New York arrive at Chandigarh airport via Delhi [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: Indians from New York arrive at Chandigarh airport via Delhi

Indian Nationals from New York arrived at Chandigarh airport through Air India special flight via Delhi on May 22. "We faced no problems during our travel back to India, all norms were followed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Delhi govt steps in to fight locusts, issues advisory

Delhi government has drawn up a plan to deal with the possibility of a locust attack in the capital. The government has asked the authorities concerned to focus...
IndiaTimes

Delhi govt issues advisory in view of possible locust attack

The Delhi government has asked authorities concerned to spray insecticides and pesticides on standing crops, vegetation, gardens and orchards to prevent a...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MathTutorDelhi

Maths Home Tutor Delhi [ Best #Maths #Tutor for Home #Tuition in #Delhi. Call Now 9582317419 ] How Delhi govt plans to fight locust invasi… https://t.co/cqFpKIYgy2 17 minutes ago

tikulli

tikuli RT @HindustanNews10: Delhi govt steps in to fight locusts, issues advisory Delhi government has drawn up a plan to deal with the possibilit… 6 hours ago

HindustanNews10

Hindustan News Delhi govt steps in to fight locusts, issues advisory Delhi government has drawn up a plan to deal with the possibi… https://t.co/BrLazxzI7z 7 hours ago