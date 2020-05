π•­π–†π–—π–‡π–†π–—π–Žπ–†π–“ π•΄π–“π–‰π–Žπ–†π–“ 🍷 @hermanprit Hermanpritji, there is an update to the story. The Indian side has denied such a conversation took place between Modi and Trump. 1 hour ago

Bhai RJ Qureshi(س٠یر)❄️ RT @moneycontrolcom: There has been no recent contact between #PMModi and US President #DonaldTrump and the last conversation took place on… 2 hours ago

moneycontrol There has been no recent contact between #PMModi and US President #DonaldTrump and the last conversation took place… https://t.co/OxClOU2uRd 2 hours ago

Yogendra RT @dna: No conversation took place between Modi and Trump over India-China standoff: Sources https://t.co/lvqEvwVGQ7 3 hours ago

Hindu NationalIst RT @aginner_: No conversation took place between Modi and Trump over India-China standoff https://t.co/IQDjx9vmhT 3 hours ago

Aginner No conversation took place between Modi and Trump over India-China standoff https://t.co/IQDjx9vmhT 3 hours ago

Christopher B. Henry RT @JTPGDavey: Wait wait... so how unu tink the Coral Garden incident did start? There’s a particular conversation between Francis Kerr… 3 hours ago