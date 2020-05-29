Global  

Bombay High Court extends gangster Arun Gawli's parole by five days

Mid-Day Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday extended convicted gangster Arun Gawli's parole by five days and directed him to get a travel permit from the police to surrender before the Nagpur Central prison. A division bench of Justices S B Shukre and A S Kilor directed Gawli to seek permission from the concerned police...
