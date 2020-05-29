China rejects Trump's offer to mediate in border standoff with India
Friday, 29 May 2020 () China on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and China to end their current border standoff. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said, the two countries did not want the "intervention" from a third party to resolve the current military standoff.
India responded to Donald Trump's offer of mediating what he called a 'raging border dispute' between Delhi and Beijing. While briefing the media about the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control, Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, said that India is firm...
