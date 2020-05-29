Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Friday it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to initiate clinical trial with Nafamostat Mesilate in Covid-19 patients.
