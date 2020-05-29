Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

IndiaTimes Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Friday it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to initiate clinical trial with Nafamostat Mesilate in Covid-19 patients.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

SD company starts clinical trial for drug that could help prevent use of ventilators for COVID-19 patients [Video]

SD company starts clinical trial for drug that could help prevent use of ventilators for COVID-19 patients

SD company starts clinical trial for drug that could help prevent use of ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:04Published
WHO Puts The Brakes On Hydroxychloroquine Trials [Video]

WHO Puts The Brakes On Hydroxychloroquine Trials

The World Health Organization is pausing clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the WHO's steering committee of..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Sun Pharma to conduct clinical trial of pancreatitis drug in COVID-19 patients

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Friday that it received Indian regulatory approval to start clinical trials of pancreatitis drug nafamostat...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lakshmisurendra

Surendra Kumar P RT @TOIIndiaNews: Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients https://t.co/qPmpELOQ3U 53 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients https://t.co/qPmpELOQ3U 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients https://t.co/ne9K0yaqvG 2 hours ago

msmriti2

manu smriti That's a welcome step with DCGI approval of Cytosorb from @Bioconlimited to address Cytokines storm Syndrome in Cov… https://t.co/uwhcrq08qP 2 hours ago

PharmaceuticsD

Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery #Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has received approval from the #Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)… https://t.co/bJYnrPK6vP 1 day ago

ExpPharma

ExpPharma .@BioconBiologics gets #DCGI approval for emergency use of #CytoSorb to treat critical #COVID19 patients… https://t.co/E6dHUNo3aX 2 days ago

arenla_jamir

arenla RT @bsindia: Biopharmaceutical major Biocon’s subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received the DCGI emergency approval to use CytoSorb for trea… 2 days ago

bsindia

Business Standard Biopharmaceutical major Biocon’s subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received the DCGI emergency approval to use CytoSo… https://t.co/doiEjEToYl 2 days ago