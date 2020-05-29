Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi passes away
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi passed away on Friday at the age of 74. Ajit Jogi was admitted to a hospital in Raipur on May 9 after he suffered a cardiac and respiratory arrest. A bureaucrat-turned politician, Jogi had served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh (2000-03) in then Congress government after the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh.
