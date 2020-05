Fashion label apologises to Maanvi Gagroo after fat-shaming her in an advertisement Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Maanvi Gagroo has taken to Twitter to confirm that House Of Fett, the fashion label that inadvertently fat-shamed her in an advertisement post has taken it down and apologized to her 👓 View full article

