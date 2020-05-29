Religious places in West Bengal to be opened from June 1: Mamata Banerjee



Related videos from verified sources 'Unlock 1': Shopping malls, religious places to reopen from June 08



The Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 30 issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month. However, lockdown to continue in Containment.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:35 Published 9 hours ago Day 67: States want lockdown extended but with further relaxations | Oneindia News



On the eve of the expiry of Lockdown 4.0, most states want lockdown to continue but with further relaxations especially in the long suspended activities of the entertainment, tourism and hospitality.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:49 Published 20 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Covid lockdown: Mamata Banerjee announces relaxations in West Bengal from June 1 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a series of relaxations in the state from June 1 and claimed that the number of coronavirus cases...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago



Mamata announces slew of relaxations in Bengal CM Banerjee on Friday announced a series of relaxations in the state from June 1 and claimed that the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing due to the massive...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this