Religious places in West Bengal to be opened from June 1: Mamata Banerjee

IndiaTimes Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that all religious places - temples, mosques, Gurudwaras will reopen from June 1. However she said that only 10 people can enter at a time. "No religious congregation would be allowed any where as the Centre has banned any religious congregation," the CM said.
Mamata Banerjee announces relaxations in WB, offices, shrines to reopen

Mamata Banerjee announces relaxations in WB, offices, shrines to reopen

 Mamata Banerjee announced relaxations in West Bengal on Friday. Banerjee announced reopening of shrines from June 1. Only 10 people will be allowed inside the shrines at a time. West Bengal CM also announced the opening of government offices with 70% staff.

