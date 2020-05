Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amid the high- pitched protests by RJD on the sensational triple murder in the family of an RJD functionary at Gopalganj, HAM (S) president and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Friday that leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav did not keep other opposition parties in loop and his protests were centered on a single incident.