Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Strong tremors felt in Delhi NCR as earthquake hits near Rohtak in Haryana

Indian Express Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Tremors in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; earthquake epicentre in Haryana's Rohtak

According to early reports, the intensity of the earthquake was 4.6 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was in Haryana's Rohtak.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as earthquake hits Haryana. https://t.co/UTz26FkTZY 2 minutes ago

ArshButtar18

Arsh Buttar RT @IYC: #Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and adjoining states. We pray for everyone's safety. 2020 just keeps adding new challenges each… 13 minutes ago

SandeepT2020

Sandeep Tiwari RT @SandeepKrJainTS: Strong tremors felt in Delhi and Haryana... #earthquake vs. #coronavirus 🙁🙁😞 https://t.co/9W7FCQsHHD 16 minutes ago

atasiblog

𝕍é𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕚𝕢𝕦𝕖 - 𝔹𝕝𝕠𝕘 𝕒𝕥𝕒𝕤𝕚 Delhi Earthquake: Strong Tremors For Many Seconds After 4.6 Magnitude Quake In Haryana https://t.co/3ekdTatf48 23 minutes ago

DanishMkca

Danish Akhtar #earthquakeindelhi Delhi Earthquake: Strong Tremors For Many Seconds After 4.6 Magnitude Quake In Haryana - NDTV https://t.co/3FgaG2wOWL 27 minutes ago

j_anchil

Juviraj Anchil Delhi Earthquake: Strong Tremors For Many Seconds After 4.6 Magnitude Quake In Haryana - NDTV https://t.co/4l0RWsqnFK 29 minutes ago

narendramodi_00

Narendra Modi Massive Earthquake in Delhi. Strong tremors felt. #earthquakes https://t.co/VjMnNnBKmE 32 minutes ago

_sachin_goyal

Sachin Goyal #Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR. Hope everyone safe !! 2020 just keeps adding new challenges each day. Stay strong! 41 minutes ago