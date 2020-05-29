Global  

PM Modi, Amit Shah discuss lockdown; curbs may be eased further

IndiaTimes Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Home minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the ongoing lockdown as well as the way ahead post-May 31, amid indications that curbs will be further eased with states being allowed more leeway to impose restrictions with key decisions to be taken on restarting Metros and opening malls and facilities like gyms.
