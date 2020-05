Related videos from verified sources CM Baghel visits Ajit Jogi's residence to pay his last respect



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 29 paid his last respect to the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh and former Congress leader Ajit Jogi. Ajit Jogi passed away at the age of 74 after.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 5 hours ago Chhattisgarh's first CM Ajit Jogi passes away; President, PM Modi pay tribute



Chhattisgarh's first Chief Minister Ajit Jogi passed away in a Raipur hospital after prolonged illness. Jogi's demise was announced by Amit Jogi on Twitter. President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:36 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi passes away Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi passed away on Friday at the age of 74. Ajit Jogi was admitted to a hospital in Raipur on May 9 after he suffered a...

IndiaTimes 15 hours ago



