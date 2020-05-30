You Might Like

Tweets about this Giti Thadani RT @LiveLawIndia: Unelected People Think They Can Impose Will On Govt Through Courts: Harish Salve https://t.co/XeZiOi5606 36 seconds ago Abhi (Wolverine) RT @sanjukta: Dear Harish Salve, In 6 years Courts have not taken any major decision that went against government. Whenever they did, pul… 2 minutes ago Touseef Ahmed Khan তৌসিফ আহমদ খান In democracy elected people must take feedback from unelected people because the govt is of the people, for the peo… https://t.co/C10dmaYZAP 2 minutes ago Mihir Verma RT @TOIIndiaNews: Unelected people think they can impose will on govt through courts: Harish Salve https://t.co/zAV5dI03Zu 3 minutes ago Rajesh Joshi#IndiaFirst RT @hemirdesai: Unelected People Think They Can Impose Will On Govt Through Courts: Harish Salve https://t.co/EoFccYswMK 7 minutes ago Sreeba RT @ndtv: Unelected people think they can impose will through courts: Harish Salve https://t.co/0mvRRLpL4w https://t.co/XTdrh9kaeU 9 minutes ago