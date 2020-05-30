Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Angrezi Medium is NOT the last film of Irrfan Khan? — deets inside

Bollywood Life Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Angrezi Medium featured Irrfan Khan in the lead alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. Homi Adajania has helmed the film and was planning to spin it into a franchise with Chinese Medium in the pipeline.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

RIP Wajid Khan: Friends, family bid tearful adieu to music composer in Mumbai [Video]

RIP Wajid Khan: Friends, family bid tearful adieu to music composer in Mumbai

Last rites of Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan performed at Mumbai's Versova Muslim Kabrastan on June 01. His friends and family bid him the hardest adieu. His brother Sajid Khan was seen emotional..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Sudha Murthy picks favorite Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor movies #100Hours100Stars [Video]

Sudha Murthy picks favorite Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor movies #100Hours100Stars

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy picked her favorite Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor movie. Murthy revealed how Lunchbox and Hindi Medium are her favorite Irrfan Khan movies. Murthy also spoke..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:01Published
Watch: Mumbai artist pays tribute to Irrfan Khan by making his mural [Video]

Watch: Mumbai artist pays tribute to Irrfan Khan by making his mural

An artist from Mumbai paid tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan. Ranjit Dahiya made a huge mural of the actor at Bandra. The wall painting, mixed in black, yellow, and white colour, sees a close-up shot..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Radhika shares a BTS picture with Irrfan Khan

Radhika Madan was last seen in Homi Adajania's 'Angrezi Medium' with Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and others. I was Irrfan's last film before...
IndiaTimes

Ranvir Shorey takes to Instagram to alert arrival of Cyclone Nisarga with THIS picture

Ranvir Shorey was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which featured Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this