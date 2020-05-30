ℜ𝔞𝔳𝔦𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔞 RT @ZEE5India: 10 lesser known facts we bet you didn't know like, she hates going to the gym. Read on to know more about the birthday girl… 5 minutes ago

Bollywood Ghanta @jenwinget turns 35 : #HappyBirthdayJennifer https://t.co/rzbWmcz4XS 6 minutes ago

TeamWinget♕ RT @dna: #HappyBirthdayJenniferWinget: On-screen mom #KavitaGhai pours in '#Beyhadh' love https://t.co/CdBupD4cZx 8 minutes ago

TeamWinget♕ RT @Bollyhungama: #HappyBirthdayJenniferWinget: From #Kaarthika to #Beyhadh2, here’s how she shattered glass ceilings with her on-screen pe… 9 minutes ago

TeamWinget♕ RT @bollywood_life: Happy Birthday, Jennifer Winget: Karan Wahi, Sehban Azim, Rajesh Khattar shower love on the birthday girl #JenniferWi… 10 minutes ago

Vardaan Gupta @jenwinget Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget🎂🎂🎂🎉🥰💃🎂🎂🎂many many Happy returns of this day https://t.co/OIDV6liymK 11 minutes ago

TeamWinget♕(ਜੇ ਡਬਲਯੂ 🇮🇳) RT @pharteema_Bb: A wish for you on your birthday, whatever you ask may you receive, whatever you seek may you find, whatever you wish may… 20 minutes ago