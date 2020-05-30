Happy Birthday, Jennifer Winget: Karan Wahi, Sehban Azim, Rajesh Khattar shower love on the birthday girl
Saturday, 30 May 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Happy Birthday, Jennifer Winget: The TV diva has turned 35 and wishes have come flooding in from Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sehban Azim and others
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
3 days ago
Happy Birthday, André 3000! André Lauren Benjamin, also known as André 3000, was born on May 27, 1975, and turns 45. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia. The rapper is known for being a member of the popular hip hop duo OutKast. The group won Grammys in 2004 for their album ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love... Happy Birthday, André 3000! 01:12
