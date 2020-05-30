Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Winget: Karan Wahi, Sehban Azim, Rajesh Khattar shower love on the birthday girl

Bollywood Life Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Happy Birthday, Jennifer Winget: The TV diva has turned 35 and wishes have come flooding in from Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sehban Azim and others
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Happy Birthday, André 3000!

Happy Birthday, André 3000! 01:12

 Happy Birthday, André 3000! André Lauren Benjamin, also known as André 3000, was born on May 27, 1975, and turns 45. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia. The rapper is known for being a member of the popular hip hop duo OutKast. The group won Grammys in 2004 for their album ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Normani! (Sunday, May 31) [Video]

Happy Birthday, Normani! (Sunday, May 31)

Happy Birthday, Normani! Normani Kordei Hamilton turns 24 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the singer. 1. She started taking dance classes when she was 3 years old. 2. She used to be..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published
Happy Birthday, Remy Ma! (Saturday, May 30) [Video]

Happy Birthday, Remy Ma! (Saturday, May 30)

Happy Birthday, Remy Ma! Reminisce Smith, also known as Remy Ma, was born on May 30, 1980, and turns 40. She was born in The Bronx, New York. The rapper was a member of Fat Joe’s group, Terror..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Tweets about this

RavindraMaan10

ℜ𝔞𝔳𝔦𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔞 RT @ZEE5India: 10 lesser known facts we bet you didn't know like, she hates going to the gym. Read on to know more about the birthday girl… 5 minutes ago

BollywoodGhnta

Bollywood Ghanta @jenwinget turns 35 : #HappyBirthdayJennifer https://t.co/rzbWmcz4XS 6 minutes ago

kritikak193

TeamWinget♕ RT @dna: #HappyBirthdayJenniferWinget: On-screen mom #KavitaGhai pours in '#Beyhadh' love https://t.co/CdBupD4cZx 8 minutes ago

KhalidaQadri

TeamWinget♕ RT @Bollyhungama: #HappyBirthdayJenniferWinget: From #Kaarthika to #Beyhadh2, here’s how she shattered glass ceilings with her on-screen pe… 9 minutes ago

zalakhan90

TeamWinget♕ RT @bollywood_life: Happy Birthday, Jennifer Winget: Karan Wahi, Sehban Azim, Rajesh Khattar shower love on the birthday girl #JenniferWi… 10 minutes ago

VardaanGupta13

Vardaan Gupta @jenwinget Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget🎂🎂🎂🎉🥰💃🎂🎂🎂many many Happy returns of this day https://t.co/OIDV6liymK 11 minutes ago

wingetstan

TeamWinget♕(ਜੇ ਡਬਲਯੂ 🇮🇳) RT @pharteema_Bb: A wish for you on your birthday, whatever you ask may you receive, whatever you seek may you find, whatever you wish may… 20 minutes ago

HannanxTweetx

TeamWinget♕ RT @wepunjabinews: #HappyBirthdayJenniferWinget:Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: 10 times the Beyhadh actress made jaws drop with her stunni… 21 minutes ago