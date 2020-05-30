A thunderstorm swept through Agra causing damages to the city on May 30. Trees were uprooted in several areas, properties also faced wrath of harsh weather. Storm damaged the marble railings of the famous monument- Taj Mahal. Main wooden gate was also destructed following speedy winds.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Sonu Raj RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Agra causes damages to Taj Mahal
https://t.co/kwGsFTisJx 25 minutes ago
Anand Mishra RT @ajitdatta: How long before we see ancient idols and pillars emerge?
Taj Mahal’s marble railings damaged as thunderstorm lashes Agra h… 52 minutes ago
Prachi Tyagi Thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Agra damages Taj Mahal's marble railing https://t.co/QIJcABNkxR 2 hours ago
Himanshu ‛THIS IS SHOCKING’
Thunderstorm in Agra damages TAJ MAHAL'S marble railing, sikandar memorial.
The weather departme… https://t.co/HMf1zNES0v 3 hours ago
Bluff Master ™® RT @SouleFacts: A thunderstorm roared through #Agra on Friday evening and caused minor damages to the Taj Mahal
https://t.co/l7Q7V6veES #T… 5 hours ago