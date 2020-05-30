Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thunderstorm in Agra damages Taj Mahal's marble railing, Sikandar memorial

DNA Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
A thunderstorm roared through Agra on Friday evening and caused minor damages to the Taj Mahal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Taj Mahal's marble railings damaged following thunderstorm

Taj Mahal's marble railings damaged following thunderstorm 01:11

 A thunderstorm swept through Agra causing damages to the city on May 30. Trees were uprooted in several areas, properties also faced wrath of harsh weather. Storm damaged the marble railings of the famous monument- Taj Mahal. Main wooden gate was also destructed following speedy winds.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SonuRaj86615125

Sonu Raj RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Agra causes damages to Taj Mahal https://t.co/kwGsFTisJx 25 minutes ago

anand_mishra98

Anand Mishra RT @ajitdatta: How long before we see ancient idols and pillars emerge? Taj Mahal’s marble railings damaged as thunderstorm lashes Agra h… 52 minutes ago

PrachiT80551034

Prachi Tyagi Thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Agra damages Taj Mahal's marble railing https://t.co/QIJcABNkxR 2 hours ago

Nishant3_29

Himanshu ‛THIS IS SHOCKING’ Thunderstorm in Agra damages TAJ MAHAL'S marble railing, sikandar memorial. The weather departme… https://t.co/HMf1zNES0v 3 hours ago

BluffTm

Bluff Master ™® RT @SouleFacts: A thunderstorm roared through #Agra on Friday evening and caused minor damages to the Taj Mahal https://t.co/l7Q7V6veES #T… 5 hours ago