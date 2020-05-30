Global  

Maharashtra: Hungry man breaks into food joint, owner refuses to file case

IndiaTimes Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
A man broke into a roadside eatery in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district to steal food as the coronavirus-induced lockdown had left him famished, said an official on Saturday.
