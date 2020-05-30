Lockdown 5.0: Only essential activities in containment zones till June 30
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () The Centre on Saturday announced that lockdown will continue to remain in the containment zones till June 30. The power to demarcate the containment zones has been given to the district authorities, who need to consider the guidelines provided by the health ministry in declaring these zones.
