MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

Molestor Maulana RT @OpIndia_com: Unlock 1.0: MHA issues guidelines for phased reopening for all activities outside containment zones after the end of Lockd… 10 minutes ago Chandani Shah RT @BangaloreMirror: The guidelines for the phased re-opening -- Unlock 1 -- of the nationwide lockdown will come into effect from June 1,… 14 minutes ago Himanshu Gautam 🙏 Unlock 1.0 Ministry of Home Affairs issues new guidelines 1. From June 8 - in the non containment areas followin… https://t.co/UKdzA9Ycip 15 minutes ago Abhishek RT @ThePuneMirror: These guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020. https://t.co/Tpjo8n… 18 minutes ago kamini.rupani🇮🇳 RT @republic: MHA allows unrestricted inter-state & intra-state travel; issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1' https://t.co/dnXmUUxBru 23 minutes ago Ajay Patil RT @JammuKashmirNow: #Breaking No More Lockdown outside 'Containment Zone'. Reopening Unlock-01 starts from 1st June. MHA issues New Guid… 28 minutes ago Kanad Bandyopadhyay RT @sonaliranade: Containment zones will be locked down till 30th June. That includes most of Mumbai-Pune-Nashik zones. But you have wait… 33 minutes ago Prakash RT @rammee2205: Unlock 1.0 Ministry of Home Affairs issues new guidelines 1. From June 8 - in the non containment areas following shall… 35 minutes ago