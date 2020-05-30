Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown: Delhi metro to remain closed till further notice

IndiaTimes Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced that in the light of the guidelines issued by the government its services will remain closed for commuters until further notice.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: Cinema halls, schools and colleges should remain closed, says Satyendar Jain

COVID-19: Cinema halls, schools and colleges should remain closed, says Satyendar Jain 01:38

 While speaking to ANI in the national capital on May 29 amid coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on consultations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over coronavirus lockdown. He said, "Delhi government believes that places where large gatherings take place, like cinema...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Delhi govt wants metro services to resume': Kailash Gehlot [Video]

'Delhi govt wants metro services to resume': Kailash Gehlot

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot has said that it wants metro services to begin in the capital and put the onus on the Central government. He said that people are being inconvenienced by metro..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published
DMRC ready to run metro, centre to take final call: Delhi Transport Minister [Video]

DMRC ready to run metro, centre to take final call: Delhi Transport Minister

Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, on May 15 said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is ready to run the metro but final decision will be taken by the central government. While speaking..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this