West Bengal Covid-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark; death toll rises to 237

IndiaTimes Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal climbed to 5,130 on Saturday after 317 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department bulletin said. Seven fresh deaths due to the disease were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 237, it said.
