West Bengal Covid-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark; death toll rises to 237

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources In Mexico, Crematoriums And Funeral Homes Are Struggling To Handle COVID-19 Deaths



Mexico is struggling to keep an accurate death toll from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Mexican funeral homes and crematoriums are also struggling to keep up with the workload. Reuters.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago Coronavirus Lockdown: Domestic flight operations to resume from 25th May | Oneindia News



Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th. Cyclonic.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Covid-19 tally breaches 4,000-mark in West Bengal with 193 new cases The number of Covid-19 cases in Bengal crossed the 4,000-mark on Tuesday, with 193 more people testing positive for the disease, state Home Secretary Alapan...

IndiaTimes 6 days ago





Tweets about this