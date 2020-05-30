West Bengal Covid-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark; death toll rises to 237
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () The number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal climbed to 5,130 on Saturday after 317 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department bulletin said. Seven fresh deaths due to the disease were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 237, it said.
While addressing a video conferencing in West Bengal's Nabanna on May 29, the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee spoke on coronavirus pandemic. She said, "All places of worship, mandir, masjid and gurudwara will open, but not more than 10 people will be allowed, no assembly at religious...