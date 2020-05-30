Hospitality services, malls to open from June 8; containment zones to remain in lockdown
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () The countrywide lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, while hospitality services, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8, the Union home ministry said on Saturday.
US President Donald Trump is back with his mediation offer, this Time between China and India. Trump has offered to mediate what he called a now raging border dispute between India and China. The comment refers to a build up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by Indian and Chinese armies...
Lockdown restrictions have been eased in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Barber shops and salons reopened in Lucknow after administration gave permission on May 21. The state government had issued an advisory..