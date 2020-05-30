Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hospitality services, malls to open from June 8; containment zones to remain in lockdown

IndiaTimes Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The countrywide lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, while hospitality services, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8, the Union home ministry said on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China over border issue | Oneindia News

Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China over border issue | Oneindia News 02:36

 US President Donald Trump is back with his mediation offer, this Time between China and India. Trump has offered to mediate what he called a now raging border dispute between India and China. The comment refers to a build up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by Indian and Chinese armies...

Related videos from verified sources

Lucknow salons open doors for customers after district administration's go ahead [Video]

Lucknow salons open doors for customers after district administration's go ahead

Lockdown restrictions have been eased in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Barber shops and salons reopened in Lucknow after administration gave permission on May 21. The state government had issued an advisory..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31 [Video]

Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31

In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, nationwide lockdown extended till May 31. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for lockdown 4.0. According to new guidelines, all cinema..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Night curfew timings revised to 9pm-5am

The countrywide lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, while hospitality services, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed to open from...
IndiaTimes

Lockdown 5.0: MHA announces fresh guidelines, malls and restaurants to open

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this