Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown 5.0: Delhi Metro to remain shut till further notice

DNA Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Mostly, all activities will be opened up from June 1, the beginning of the unlocking of the lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Do not fear, Delhi govt is four steps ahead of coronavirus: CM Kejriwal [Video]

Do not fear, Delhi govt is four steps ahead of coronavirus: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on May 30 briefed the details of COVID-19 in the national capital. He said, "Delhi is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
Rahul Gandhi is spreading negativity amid crisis: RS Prasad [Video]

Rahul Gandhi is spreading negativity amid crisis: RS Prasad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing media on May 27 accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading negativity, working against the nation during..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Lockdown: Delhi metro to remain closed till further notice

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced that in the light of the guidelines issued by the government its services will remain closed for commuters until...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this