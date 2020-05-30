Global  

Lockdown extended in WB till June 15; TV, cinema production allowed from June 1

IndiaTimes Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
"Government of West Bengal has decided to extend the lockdown for another two weeks i.e. up to 15/06/2020 with further relaxations with conditions," an order from the state government stated.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Unlock 1': Shopping malls, religious places to reopen from June 08

'Unlock 1': Shopping malls, religious places to reopen from June 08 02:35

 The Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 30 issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month. However, lockdown to continue in Containment zones till June 30, only essential activities will be allowed here. After two months of nationwide...

