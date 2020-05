You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Unlock 1: Time will tell results of relaxations at time when cases are rising, says PL Punia



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown which is slated to begin from Monday, June 01. Reacting on the MHA's new guidelines, Congress leader PL.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04 Published 4 hours ago Pa. Dept. Of Health Reports 693 New Coronavirus Cases, 91 Additional Deaths



Pennsylvania reports 693 new coronavirus cases and 91 additional deaths. This brings the statewide case count to 70,735 and the death toll to 5,464. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:19 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this