Coronavirus in India LIVE: COVID-19 tally in Jharkhand reaches 594 cases; highest single-day spike yet

DNA Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
The COVID-19-necessitated lockdown in the containment zones was extended for two more weeks till June 30 by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak: India's death toll tops 4,000-mark; case tally crosses 1.38 lakh; highest spike yet

As many as 6,977 new COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours
DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day

India's Covid-19 count reach 1,73,763 with 7,964 new cases; 265 deaths in last 24 hours

With the highest ever spike of 7,964 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,73,763, said the Union...
IndiaTimes


