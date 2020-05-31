Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uttarakhand minister’s wife tests positive for coronavirus

Hindu Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj’s wife and former minister Amrita Rawat has tested positive for COVID-19. Her swab sample report confirmi
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Karnataka restricts air, road, rail travel from 5 states to contain COVID-19 spread [Video]

Karnataka restricts air, road, rail travel from 5 states to contain COVID-19 spread

Karnataka suspended arrival of flights, trains and all vehicles coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan into the state to contain spread of COVID-19 outbreak. While..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
India-China LAC tensions: India reinforces troops in Uttarakhand| Oneindia News [Video]

India-China LAC tensions: India reinforces troops in Uttarakhand| Oneindia News

Non-metros see highest demand for flights on day 1 as people visit homes, travel for medical procedures; India sends more troops to Uttarakhand amid tension with China at Line of Actual Control; Union..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:08Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ashishseven

Ashish Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj's wife tests COVID-19 positive | via @indiatvnews https://t.co/aL6fOKbFHL 33 minutes ago

vinithassani17

vinit.s.hassani17 RT @PTI_News: Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's wife and former minister Amrita Rawat tests positive for COVID-19 35 minutes ago

shikshaabhiyan

shikshaabhiyan RT @TheQuint: Uttarakhand cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj and 41 other people living at his residence were quarantined after his wife Amrit… 43 minutes ago

Rajini_MJ

MJ RT @ndtv: Uttarakhand minister quarantined after wife tests positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/UaeRDRjKWe https://t.co/1tTJtdpYAI 3 hours ago

RatnakarKrishn1

Ratnakar Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj quarantined after wife tests Covid-19 positive https://t.co/bAp7AD8EAE 3 hours ago

HimachalTimes47

The HimachalTimes RT @HimachalTimes47: Uttarakhand cabinet including CM quarantined after cabinet minister' Satpal Maharaj's wife tests corona positive https… 3 hours ago

HimachalTimes47

The HimachalTimes Uttarakhand cabinet including CM quarantined after cabinet minister' Satpal Maharaj's wife tests corona positive https://t.co/91wvB9mplm 3 hours ago

FarswanManveer

मनवीर फरस्वाण RT @suparna_r: #Uttarakhand tourism minister @satpalmaharaj tests positive for #COVID__19 22 out of 41 members including family & those who… 4 hours ago