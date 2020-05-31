Global  

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation

Mid-Day Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
In the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Narendra Modi said that the last time he addressd the nation, passenger trains, buses, air services were closed but this time curbs have been lifted. "Shramik Special trains, other special trains and flights have resumed with adequate precautionary measures."...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi's 'gamcha' becomes game changer for weavers in UP's Barabanki

PM Modi's 'gamcha' becomes game changer for weavers in UP's Barabanki 01:18

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'gamcha' becomes a game changer for weavers in rural area. A textile manufacturing unit begins manufacturing of red and white 'gamcha' after PM Modi donned it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore it while addressing the nation when he announced lockdown 2.0 on April 14.

