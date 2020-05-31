Australia PM Scott Morrison makes samosa, mango chutney; wishes to share with PM Modi
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday took to Twitter to share an image of 'ScoMosas'—samosas made by him—and tagged PM Modi in the social media post expressing his desire to share with him the popular Indian snack and the mango chutney Morrison made to go with it. The two leaders are scheduled to hold their first virtual bilateral summit on June 4.
