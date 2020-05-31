Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia PM Scott Morrison makes samosa, mango chutney; wishes to share with PM Modi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday took to Twitter to share an image of 'ScoMosas'—samosas made by him—and tagged PM Modi in the social media post expressing his desire to share with him the popular Indian snack and the mango chutney Morrison made to go with it. The two leaders are scheduled to hold their first virtual bilateral summit on June 4.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

An 'early mark'- Australia to review easing measures [Video]

An 'early mark'- Australia to review easing measures

Australia will consider next Friday whether to relax coronavirus-related mobility restrictions, as the growth rate of new infections slows, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday following a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Australia defends call for an inquiry into COVID-19 origins [Video]

Australia defends call for an inquiry into COVID-19 origins

Australia's calls for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 is "reasonable" and not targeted at any specific country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Oz PM makes samosas: 'Want to share with Modi'

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday took to Twitter to share an image of 'ScoMosas'—samosas made by him—and tagged PM Modi in the social media...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

rahul_seo

Rahul Shrivastava RT @latestly: Scott Morrison Makes Samosas And Mango Chutney at Home, Wants to Share 'ScoMosas' With PM Narendra Modi (Check Pics) @ScottMo… 39 seconds ago

Tei_na_ri_Ka

かりなってぃ RT @timesofindia: Australia PM Scott Morrison makes samosa, mango chutney; wishes to share with PM Modi The two leaders are scheduled for… 48 seconds ago

mutual2dhirendr

Dhirendra Kumar srivastava RT @republic: Australia's PM Scott Morrison makes Samosas, tells PM Modi he'd have liked to share them https://t.co/sclwsBuRE5 2 minutes ago

SuparnoSatpathy

Suparno Satpathy Dear @MrKRudd , our friend @ScottMorrisonMP has cooked samosas, what are you going to cook ? SS https://t.co/WpWacjlcTB 4 minutes ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Australia PM Scott Morrison makes samosa, mango chutney; wishes to share with PM Modi The two leaders are schedul… https://t.co/3f7PT4DRxq 6 minutes ago

CMA_DDB

DHARANIDHAR BAI RT @TOIIndiaNews: Australia PM Scott Morrison makes samosa, mango chutney; wishes to share with PM Modi https://t.co/VEW0mmDlgK 9 minutes ago

EkanshVats

Ekansh Vats🇮🇳 Australia PM Scott Morrison makes samosa, mango chutney; wishes to share with PM of India | India News - Times of I… https://t.co/BtlGcy8q0Q 19 minutes ago