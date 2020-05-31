Global  

#SarkaruVaariPaata: Mahesh Babu reveals the poster of his next on his father's birthday

Sunday, 31 May 2020
It's Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday today and on his father's special day, the actor released a poster of his next film, titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It was known as #SSMB27 till now. Fans are trending the same on social media like crazy.
