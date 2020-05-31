Global  

From Hollywood to Haridwar, people have paid serious attention to yoga during pandemic, says PM Modi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: From Hollywood to Haridwar, Yoga gaining popularity amid coronavirus: PM in Mann Ki Baat

From Hollywood to Haridwar, Yoga gaining popularity amid coronavirus: PM in Mann Ki Baat 01:57

 On the last day of Lockdown 4.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio program Mann Ki Baat and said that Yoga is growing among people globally amid coronavirus outbreak. "During this corona crisis, I had chance to speak to many world leaders. Some leaders enquired how...

Tweets about this

Krunal_BJP

Krunal Maheshwari RT @mansukhmandviya: From Hollywood to Haridwar, people are doing yoga at their homes. People are doing yoga classes online. Yoga is better… 3 minutes ago

jaibhagwanmla

Jai Bhagwan Aggarwal RT @narendramodi_in: From Hollywood to Haridwar, people are developing keen interest towards Yoga. #MannKiBaat https://t.co/ka9EvGUNvV 3 minutes ago

DrSudhirSingh2

Dr. Sudhir Singh #"During the present Covid-19 pandemic, it is being observed from Hollywood to Haridwar that, while staying at home… https://t.co/wsiHpnMATJ 4 minutes ago

DrSudhirSingh2

Dr. Sudhir Singh # From Hollywood to Haridwar, people have taken serious note of the benefits of yoga amid the coronavirus health cr… https://t.co/jx9gBCVU8I 6 minutes ago

shimadrish

Himadrish Suwan | हिमाद्रीश सुवन | 苏万焕 RT @TOIIndiaNews: From Hollywood to Haridwar, people have paid serious attention to yoga during pandemic, says PM Modi https://t.co/5T7fBNN… 9 minutes ago

nirmit19

Nirmit19#India RT @htTweets: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people are realising the true potential of Yoga and Ayurveda as they battle the corona… 19 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India From Hollywood to Haridwar, people have paid serious attention to yoga during pandemic, says PM Modi https://t.co/5T7fBNN8xP 24 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people are realising the true potential of Yoga and Ayurveda as they battle… https://t.co/F5klh2jgaU 24 minutes ago