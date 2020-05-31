Maharashtra government extends lockdown in state till June 30
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () The Maharashtra govt on Sunday extended till June 30 the lockdown in the entire state, and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the "Mission Begin Again". As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to function from June 5 on odd-even basis.
