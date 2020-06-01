Fishermen asked to return, warned of low pressure over Arabian Sea
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Fishermen who have ventured into the Arabian sea along the north and south Gujarat coasts should return by Sunday and not go out till June 4 as a low-pressure area formed oversea is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach south Gujarat coasts by June 3, the IMD said on Sunday. The Ahmedabad meteorological...
The Director General of India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep on May 31. IMD has predicted that it'll transform into depression tomorrow (June 01) and into cyclonic storm day after. "A...