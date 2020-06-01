Fishermen asked to return, warned of low pressure over Arabian Sea



Related videos from verified sources CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state



Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on May 31 requested fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for next 3-4 days as cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 10 hours ago

Related news from verified sources IMD: Low pressure over Arabian sea to intensify into 'cyclonic storm' soon A low pressure area formed over Arabian sea and Lakshadweep is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm and reach coastal states of Maharashtra and...

Mid-Day 22 hours ago



Low pressure over Arabian Sea to intensify into 'cyclonic storm' soon The weather bureau said that the sea condition will be very rough and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 4.

Khaleej Times 21 hours ago



