Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fishermen asked to return, warned of low pressure over Arabian Sea

Mid-Day Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Fishermen who have ventured into the Arabian sea along the north and south Gujarat coasts should return by Sunday and not go out till June 4 as a low-pressure area formed oversea is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach south Gujarat coasts by June 3, the IMD said on Sunday. The Ahmedabad meteorological...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Low pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

Low pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD 01:20

 The Director General of India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep on May 31. IMD has predicted that it'll transform into depression tomorrow (June 01) and into cyclonic storm day after. "A...

Related videos from verified sources

CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state [Video]

CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on May 31 requested fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for next 3-4 days as cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

IMD: Low pressure over Arabian sea to intensify into 'cyclonic storm' soon

A low pressure area formed over Arabian sea and Lakshadweep is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm and reach coastal states of Maharashtra and...
Mid-Day

Low pressure over Arabian Sea to intensify into 'cyclonic storm' soon

The weather bureau said that the sea condition will be very rough and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 4.
Khaleej Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this