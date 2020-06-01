Global  

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over expulsion of two High Commission officials on espionage charges

IndiaTimes Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register strong protest over India's decision to expel two officials of its High Commission in New Delhi on charges of espionage.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Two Pakistan High Commission officials arrested on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hours

Two Pakistan High Commission officials arrested on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hours 01:35

 Two persons attached who were apprehended in New Delhi by security agencies for indulging in espionage activities, initially claimed to be Indian nationals and produced their fake Aadhar cards but later confessed to be officials of Pakistan High Commission (PHC) working for Inter-Services...

