Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bengaluru: Youth tries to return bluetooth device, loses Rs 83,000

IndiaTimes Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
A 21-year-old youth lost over Rs 83,000 while trying to get a refund for his defective bluetooth device purchased from an online marketing firm recently.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The 'world's smallest' wireless speaker can help you take selfies [Video]

The 'world's smallest' wireless speaker can help you take selfies

Portability is a feature that consumers actively look for, especially when choosing tech devices.Introducing the Insiq Portable Bluetooth Speaker!.Measuring just about 1.2 inches in diameter, this..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @TOICitiesNews: Bengaluru: Youth tries to return bluetooth device, loses Rs 83,000 https://t.co/xzmtxDtviX 19 minutes ago

MonikaAk7

Monika Ak RT @timesofindia: Bengaluru: Youth tries to return bluetooth device, loses Rs 83,000 Police have appealed to the public not to respond to… 1 hour ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Bengaluru: Youth tries to return bluetooth device, loses Rs 83,000 Police have appealed to the public not to resp… https://t.co/wzMNaTMBZb 2 hours ago

akbarzg

Mohammed Akbar RT @TOIBengaluru: Bengaluru: Youth tries to return bluetooth device, loses Rs 83,000 https://t.co/JEqpIUWnxz 7 hours ago

TOIBengaluru

TOI Bengaluru Bengaluru: Youth tries to return bluetooth device, loses Rs 83,000 https://t.co/JEqpIUWnxz 8 hours ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Bengaluru: Youth tries to return bluetooth device, loses Rs 83,000 https://t.co/xzmtxDtviX 8 hours ago