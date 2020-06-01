|
Bengaluru: Youth tries to return bluetooth device, loses Rs 83,000
|
|
Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
A 21-year-old youth lost over Rs 83,000 while trying to get a refund for his defective bluetooth device purchased from an online marketing firm recently.
|
|
